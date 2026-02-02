Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI Enters Strategic Cloud Partnership with Alibaba Cloud Netherlands to Accelerate Adoption of Serenity Star AI Platform

Stockholm, Sweden - Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or "the Company"), a European provider of enterprise-grade generative AI infrastructure and software, today announced that it has signed a Cloud Services Partnership Agreement with Alibaba Cloud Netherlands, the cloud computing and artificial intelligence arm of Alibaba Group and one of the world's largest cloud computing providers, offering services across infrastructure, AI, security, and global data centers. The contract is specifically with Alibaba Cloud Netherlands to ensure full compliance with European regulations, including the GDPR, and to facilitate local invoicing and data protection.

The agreement gives Subgen AI clients and partners access to Alibaba Cloud's advanced infrastructure, AI toolsets, multilingual technologies, and international data center footprint. This collaboration is designed to support the continued expansion of the Company's Serenity Star AI platform across new geographies and customer segments. The agreement is structured through a flexible cloud credit framework, allowing Subgen AI to scale usage in line with customer growth.

"This agreement with Alibaba Cloud Netherlands is an important milestone in Subgen AI's long-term strategy to Serenity Star customers better opportunities to scale AI," said Lorenzo Sarratosa, Subgen AI's CEO. "By partnering with one of the world's leading cloud and AI infrastructure providers, we strengthen our ability to deliver secure, high-performance AI solutions to customers worldwide while building a more efficient and scalable foundation for growth."

This contract represents an important step in Subgen AI's strategy to build scalable and cost-efficient infrastructure with a globally recognized technology partner. Alibaba Cloud's platform enables Subgen AI to accelerate deployment, enhance reliability, and expand Serenity Star's capabilities without the need for heavy upfront infrastructure investment.

The partnership provides faster implementation, improved service resilience, and access to advanced AI services. This strengthens Subgen AI's ability to deliver enterprise-grade performance, security, and multilingual support as Serenity Star adoption grows internationally.

With this agreement, Subgen AI is positioned to increase the reach of Serenity Star as a next-generation AI platform, helping customers deploy trustworthy AI solutions at scale while ensuring operational flexibility.

Subgen AI continues to execute on its growth roadmap by securing partnerships that reinforce its technology stack and enhance customer value. The Company believes this agreement with Alibaba Cloud represents a meaningful milestone toward becoming a globally competitive AI platform provider.

For further information, please contact:

Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that develops both infrastructure and proprietary agent-centric AI-as-a-Service software, branded as Serenity Star. Its solutions are designed to scale and accelerate the adoption of AI across organizations. Subgen AI is experiencing rapid growth, building data centers and delivering services to clients in sectors such as healthcare, energy, legal, and human resources. Subgen AI operates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. For more information, see Subgen AI's website https://subgen.ai/. The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se.