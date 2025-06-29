Magnasense AB: The Letter of Intent with Subgen AI Limited regarding reverse takeover has been extended

Magnasense AB ("Magnasense" or the "Company") announces an extension of the Letter of Intent regarding a potential reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Subgen AI Limited ("Subgen"), a UK-based company. The Transaction was announced by the Company through a press release on 10 June 2025. The term and exclusivity of the Letter of Intent has been extended, and the Transaction would be conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 15 July 2025. The additional terms and conditions of the Transaction as previously communicated by the Company remain unchanged.

About Magnasense

Magnasense is a Swedish diagnostics company founded in 2019 to offer tests to monitor and optimize the dosage of biological drugs via its unique patented technology platform. In June 2020, Magnasense was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's ambition is, in addition to bringing innovative diagnostic technology to the market, to make diagnostics more accessible, easier to use and to provide accurate and easily transferable results. For more information, see Magnasense's website www.magnasense.com.

