Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

Company Name: LAIQON AG

ISIN: DE000A12UP29



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.04.2025

Target price: EUR9.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 9.80 to EUR 9.00.

Abstract:

LAIQON has published its FY 2024 financial results, which came in below our expectations. Assets under Management (AuM) increased by ~7% from EUR6.1bn in FY/23 to EUR6.5bn in FY/24. Revenue rose by ~9% to EUR31.0m (FBe: EUR35.4m) compared to adjusted revenue of EUR28.4m in FY/23. EBITDA improved in FY/24 to EUR-3.8m (FBe: EUR-2.0m) from adj. EBITDA of ~EUR-7.3m in FY/23. On the basis of the FY/24 results we are now more cautious on the outlook and have lowered our financial forecasts. Nevertheless, management confirmed that the German asset management partner Union Investment (Union) launched the joint 'WertAnlage' product to its high net worth clients on schedule in Q4/24 and that rollout is going very well. As a result, management has reaffirmed its AuM guidance of EUR8-10bn for 2025. Our DCF valuation model yields a lower price target of EUR9.00 (previously: EUR9.80). At the current level, the share is significantly undervalued. We reiterate our Buy rating.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 9,80 auf EUR 9,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Management (AuM) stiegen um ~7% von EUR6,1 Mrd. im GJ/23 auf EUR6,5 Mrd. im GJ/24. Die Umsätze stiegen um ~9% auf EUR31,0 Mio. (FBe: EUR35,4 Mio.), verglichen mit bereinigten Umsätzen von EUR28,4 Mio. im GJ/23. Das EBITDA verbesserte sich im GJ/24 auf EUR-3,8 Mio. (FBe: EUR-2,0 Mio.) gegenüber einem bereinigten EBITDA von ~EUR-7,3 Mio. im GJ/23. Auf der Grundlage der GJ/24-Ergebnisse sind wir nun vorsichtiger in Bezug auf die Aussichten und haben unsere Finanzprognosen gesenkt. Das Management bestätigte jedoch, dass der deutsche Vermögensverwaltungspartner Union Investment (Union) das gemeinsame Produkt 'WertAnlage' für seine vermögenden Kunden planmäßig in Q4/24 eingeführt hat und dass die Einführung sehr gut verläuft. Infolgedessen hat das Management die AuM-Prognose von EUR8-10 Mrd. für 2025 bekräftigt. Unser DCF-Bewertungsmodell führt zu einem niedrigeren Kursziel von EUR9,00 (zuvor: EUR9,80). Auf dem derzeitigen Niveau ist die Aktie deutlich unterbewertet. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.



