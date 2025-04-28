WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $42.24 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $26.01 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.Excluding items, Charter Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $664.76 million from $649.92 million last year.Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $42.24 Mln. vs. $26.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $664.76 Mln vs. $649.92 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2.83 - $2.87 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX