WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $149.65 million, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $125.82 million, or $3.58 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.112 billion from $1.084 billion last year.Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $149.65 Mln. vs. $125.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.33 vs. $3.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.112 Bln vs. $1.084 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX