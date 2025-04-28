Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply chain security solutions, announces a significant contract expansion with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) ("Emerson"), a global leader in industrial automation and electrical solutions. As part of the new agreement, Emerson has doubled the number of software assets it manages through Cybeats. This expanded engagement reflects Emerson's continued commitment to advancing its cybersecurity posture.



"The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, and organizations must be proactive in securing their product supply chain. Cybeats' SBOM Studio delivers the visibility and automation required to address these challenges at scale. After expanding our license with Cybeats twice, we're pleased to further deepen our collaboration with Cybeats to help reinforce the security of our products and software supply chain. Cybeats has been incredibly responsive to our needs and has become a key technical supplier for our SBOM management strategy." said Dave Berndt, Product Security Officer for measurement instrumentation at Emerson.

Cybeats continues to see clients scale their engagements, progressing from initial adoption to enterprise-wide deployments. Emerson's expanded agreement from April 1, 2025 reflects this trend, reinforcing Cybeats' ability to drive recurring revenue growth and sustain long-term value at scale. This pattern of increasing contract sizes and deeper adoption is a key factor in the Company's 148% net revenue retention rate, underscoring the trust and impact of Cybeats' solutions.1

As cybersecurity risks intensify in frequency and severity2, and regulatory scrutiny increases across industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, forward-looking companies like Emerson are strengthening their software supply chain defenses with Cybeats. In fact, over the course of the relationship, Emerson has expanded its license with Cybeats twice highlighting the growing importance of scalable SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) management in securing the software supply chain.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Emerson, a company at the forefront of global industrial automation innovation. This agreement is a strong signal of the increasing demand for SBOM solutions that simplify compliance, mitigate risk, and deliver transparency across the software supply chain," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats.

Driving Software Security Across Critical Industries

Cybeats' SBOM Studio offers companies the ability to identify and manage software risks efficiently, streamline compliance with industry regulations, and build trust with customers and partners. As more organizations recognize the strategic importance of SBOM adoption, Cybeats remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to secure their software supply chains with confidence.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats' platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility- Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

