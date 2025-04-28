BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound rose to a 3-week high of 0.8500 against the euro and a 6-day high of 1.3354 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8545 and 1.3280, respectively.Moving away from an early 4-day low of 1.1003 against the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to a 3-week high of 1.1082.Against the yen, the pound edged up to 191.56 against the yen, from an early high of 190.67.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback, 1.15 against the franc and 195.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX