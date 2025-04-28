Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC"), and commenced trading April 25, 2025 under the symbol "CYBHF". The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"With the increased level and sophistication of cyber threats and given the growing need for AI-enabled cyber risk mitigation solution in the marketplace, now is the ideal time for CyberCatch to start trading on the OTCQB and expand our reach to U.S. investors and visibility in North America," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

The OTCQB is recognized as a leading market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and detailed certification process. OTC Markets Group Inc. provides price and liquidity information for 12,000 over-the-counter securities. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249879

SOURCE: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.