Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.(TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce its acceptance to the NVIDIA Inception Program.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

CyberCatch has been accepted in the NVIDIA Inception Program, an elite group of startups and early-stage technology companies that NVIDIA helps accelerate technical innovations and business growth.

The NVIDIA Inception Program provides its members exclusive benefits to use NVIDIA hardware, software and AI applications to accelerate innovations in current solutions or to accelerate development of new solutions and rapidly go to market. Also, potential direct investment from NVIDIA and/or from its network of investors.

"CyberCatch is honored to have been selected by NVIDIA to become an NVIDIA Inception Program member. We are excited to work with NVIDIA to further innovate our unique, patented, AI-enabled continuous cyber risk mitigation solution to move from using generative AI to using agentic AI and quantum computing, and also rapidly develop new world-class solutions to take advantage of emerging opportunities in select vertical markets and accelerate business growth," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

