Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nancy Normore has been appointed the Company's Vice President Exploration, effective April 28, 2025.

Ms. Normore is a seasoned professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry, having worked with both junior explorers and developers as well as producing mining companies.

Ms. Normore brings to Homeland key executive experience, marked by a strong track record in junior company start-ups, mineral discovery, and successful acquisitions. From 2022 to 2024 she served as Vice President of Exploration for Latitude Uranium (formerly Labrador Uranium), where she demonstrated strategic leadership in building high-performing teams and advancing key uranium assets, including those in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador and the Angilak Uranium Deposit in Nunavut. She also played a pivotal role in overseeing the technical due diligence and corporate integration during Latitude Uranium's acquisition by ATHA Energy Corp.

From 2005 to 2022, she contributed to numerous flagship uranium projects across the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, holding key technical roles with Denison Mines, Areva Resources Canada (now Orano Canada), Cameco, CanAlaska Uranium, and UEX Corporation, where she led the team in the discovery of the Orora Uranium Deposit on the Christie Lake Project (now part of Uranium Energy Corporation). In addition, she served as a Senior Exploration Geologist at the world-renowned Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Newfoundland, Canada.

Ms. Normore holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a Bachelor of Science with Honours from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Ms. Normore is a Professional Geologist registered in the Province of Saskatchewan and in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO, stated, "Homeland Uranium is pleased to be able to bring a person of Nancy's proven caliber to our team. Nancy's track record of finding uranium, experience operating in multiple uranium jurisdictions, exploring for different styles of uranium deposits, and her experience as a Vice President of Exploration are critical skills needed by the Company as we progress towards our objective of evolving into the premier US-focused uranium explorer and developer. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Nancy to Homeland, and I look forward to working with her to make Homeland a success."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

