COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in March, though slightly, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.Retail sales dropped 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in February.The decline in March was due to weak sales demand for food and other groceries, which decreased by 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, sales of clothing rebounded 2.7 percent, and those of other consumer goods remained flat.On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX