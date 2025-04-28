Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q1 January - March 2025

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

Record order intake, improved gross margin and a reducing cost base are all healthy signs for the future!



The first quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,227 (2,102), an increase of +5.9%

Net sales were MSEK 1,940 (2,180), a decrease of -11.0%

Operating profit before IAC was MSEK 145.4 (220.4), a decrease of -34.0% with an operating margin before IAC of 7.5 (10.1)%

Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.43 (0.78)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 26.4 (114.2)

Webcast

An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2025 will be held on 29 April 2025 at 09:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

About Us

The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

