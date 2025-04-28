Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
Frankfurt
28.04.25
08:06 Uhr
3,795 Euro
-0,010
-0,26 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8304,03015:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2025 13:52 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q1 January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:
Record order intake, improved gross margin and a reducing cost base are all healthy signs for the future!

The first quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 2,227 (2,102), an increase of +5.9%
  • Net sales were MSEK 1,940 (2,180), a decrease of -11.0%
  • Operating profit before IAC was MSEK 145.4 (220.4), a decrease of -34.0% with an operating margin before IAC of 7.5 (10.1)%
  • Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.43 (0.78)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 26.4 (114.2)

Webcast
An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2025 will be held on 29 April 2025 at 09:30 CET.
A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 13:52 CEST.

Image Attachments
Interim Q1 2025 Img

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.