Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Hindustan Zinc beats estimates, FY25 Profit Soars 33% to US$ 1,224 million with record production

Finanznachrichten News

UDAIPUR, India, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results for the year ended 31stMarch 2025 on 25thApril 2025. The company recorded its ever-highest annual production of mined and refined metal of 1,095 KT and 1,052 KT respectively. The company delivered robust financials with FY25 revenue soaring 18% YoY to US$ 4,031 million. Hindustan Zinc also registered a robust FY25 EBITDA of US$ 2,066 million, up 28% YoY with an industry leading margin of c.51%, up 400 bps YoY. The company delivered robust full year profit after tax of US$ 1,224 million, up 33% YoY driven by 4-year lowest zinc cost of production at US$ 1,052/MT. Hindustan Zinc recorded the highest-ever Return on Capital Employed^ of 58%, best in the industry. In FY25, Hindustan Zinc generated strong Free Cash Flow from operations (pre-capex) of US$ 1,630 million. In FY25, Hindustan Zinc delivered total shareholder returns of c.68% and ranks among the Top 3 companies in India's Nifty Metal Index with a market capitalization of US$ 23 billion. The company has recently been included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has consistently maintained an investment grade rating of AAA from CRISIL. Hindustan Zinc holds the second highest zinc reserves & resources globally with 25+ years of mine life and also surpassed 13.1 Mt of metal reserves (net of 1.2 Mt production)for the first time^.

Hindustan Zinc's FY25 Profit soars on record volume, best-ever Q4 profit

Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Hindustan Zinc's record production is a result of improved operational efficiencies, AI integration, and a strong focus on digitalization and automation. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we are committed to meeting rising demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost and most sustainable producers globally."

USD-INR rate is 84.55
^since underground transition

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and supplies to more than 40 countries globally. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2024.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that may differ from actual results. We undertake no obligation to update them.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674520/Hindustan_Zinc_FY25.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674519/Hindustan_Zinc_and_Vedanta_Group_Logo.jpg

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Group Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-beats-estimates-fy25-profit-soars-33-to-us-1-224-million-with-record-production-302439686.html

