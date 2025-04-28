I.A.R. Systems Group AB: I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2025

New cloud-based subscription offering launched for increased ARR

First quarter January - March 2025

Net sales were SEK 124.2m (119.7), with growth of 3.7%, or 3.0% in local currency.

EBITDA of SEK 38.6m (46.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (39.2).

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 42.0m (49.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8% (40.9).

Operating profit of SEK 25.5m (32.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 20.5% (26.8).

Adjusted operating profit of SEK 28.8m (34.2), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 23.2% (28.6).

Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 12.7m (10.3).

In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a positive impact of SEK 0.8m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 0.1m on operating profit for the period, based on income and costs in local subsidiaries.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 23.7m (32.7).

First quarter in brief

IAR's new cloud-enabled subscription offering was launched at Embedded World in Nuremberg in March. This will ultimately result in increased ARR and higher growth.

