Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A113G4 | ISIN: SE0005851706 | Ticker-Symbol: NC91
Frankfurt
28.04.25
08:04 Uhr
10,040 Euro
-0,060
-0,59 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
I.A.R. Systems Group AB: I.A.R. Systems Group AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

New cloud-based subscription offering launched for increased ARR

First quarter January - March 2025

  • Net sales were SEK 124.2m (119.7), with growth of 3.7%, or 3.0% in local currency.
  • EBITDA of SEK 38.6m (46.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 31.1% (39.2).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 42.0m (49.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8% (40.9).
  • Operating profit of SEK 25.5m (32.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 20.5% (26.8).
  • Adjusted operating profit of SEK 28.8m (34.2), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 23.2% (28.6).
  • Capitalized work on own account amounted to SEK 12.7m (10.3).
  • In a year-on-year comparison, currency translation had a positive impact of SEK 0.8m on net sales and a negative impact of SEK 0.1m on operating profit for the period, based on income and costs in local subsidiaries.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 23.7m (32.7).

First quarter in brief

  • IAR's new cloud-enabled subscription offering was launched at Embedded World in Nuremberg in March. This will ultimately result in increased ARR and higher growth.

Contacts IR
Hanna Laurentz, Head of Corporate Communications, IAR
Tel: +46 735 12 51 37; E-mail: investorrelations@iar.com?

This information is information that IAR Systems Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 13:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
