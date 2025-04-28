Anzeige
12,79512,93515:32
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
InMode Ltd.: InMode Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $77.9 Million Represents 3% Year-Over-Year Decrease

Finanznachrichten News

In April 2025, Completed Recent Share Repurchase Program of 6.95 Million Shares

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Quarterly GAAP revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $80.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $20.2 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP operating income of $15.6 million, *non-GAAP operating income of $18.1 million.
  • Total cash position of $512.9 million as of March 31, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.
  • In April 2025, completed the repurchase of 6.95 million ordinary shares, returning $127 million of capital to shareholders year-to-date through a share repurchase program.

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Revenues

$77,874

$80,284

Gross Margins

78 %

80 %

Net Income

$18,201

$23,696

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.26

$0.28

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Gross Margins

79 %

80 %

Net Income

$21,395

$27,679

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.31

$0.32

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"In Q1 2025, our performance reflected continued pressure from a challenging macroeconomic environment and weakened consumer demand," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "While these external factors impacted results, we remain focused on executing our strategy. This includes driving operational excellence, investing in innovation, and pursuing disciplined capital allocation."

"We are pleased with our international performance in Q1, particularly in Europe, where we achieved record revenue despite ongoing market headwinds. Looking forward, we believe the recent launch of our OptimasMAX, and Ignite platforms reinforces our commitment to innovation while offering the gold standard technology in aesthetics," Mizrahy concluded.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Our strong balance sheet provides the stability and flexibility to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in our long-term growth and recruit the best talent in the industry. We're pleased to report that, earlier this month, we completed our fifth share repurchase program of 6.95 million shares approved by our board of directors in February 2025, for a total of $127 million, underscoring our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and returning value to shareholders. In fact, our total capital return to shareholders in the past 12 months was more than $412 million, executed via share repurchases representing approximately 27% of our share capital.

"As always, we continue to explore all avenues for disciplined capital allocation, including additional share repurchases, potential dividends, and strategic M&A opportunities. Our approach remains focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. In addition, international markets accounted for a larger share of total revenue while the U.S. continued to experience challenging headwinds, resulting in a 4%-5% decline in operating margins. We anticipate this trend will persist through the end of the year. Lastly, with U.S. tariffs at their current levels at 10%, we expect an impact of approximately 2%-3% on gross margins," Malca concluded.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $77.9 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $80.3 million in first quarter of 2024.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 78%, compared to a gross margin of 80% for the first quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 79%, compared to a gross margin of 80% for the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 20%, compared to 23% in the first quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 23% compared to 27% for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase in cost of goods and marketing activity due to launch of new products.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $18.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $23.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $21.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $512.9 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $395 to $405 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 78% and 80%, compared to previous guidance of 80% to 82%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $101 million and $106 million, compared to previous guidance of $130 million to $135 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.64 to $1.68, compared to previous guidance of $1.95 to $1.99

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire agreement; the first phase of such ceasefire began in January 2025. During March 2025, the ceasefire collapsed. Since its collapse, fighting has been carried out at low intensity, amid international attempts to end the war. We remain confident in our ability to continue our R&D and manufacturing activities while maintaining the safety and well-being of our employees.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call today, April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198516/fede138cb8.

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll - Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jNwaTGkH
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from April 28, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 3039661

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
March 31,


2025

2024

REVENUES

77,874

80,284

COST OF REVENUES

16,963

16,365

GROSS PROFIT

60,911

63,919

OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development

2,895

3,518

Sales and marketing

39,727

39,795

General and administrative

2,671

2,514

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

45,293

45,827

OPERATIONS INCOME

15,618

18,092

Finance income, net

6,859

7,984

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

22,477

26,076

INCOME TAXES

4,276

2,380

NET INCOME

18,201

23,696




EARNINGS PER SHARE:



Basic

0.26

0.28

Diluted

0.26

0.28

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)



Basic

68,760

84,523

Diluted

69,435

85,965

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

145,948

155,329

Marketable securities

224,457

267,688

Short-term bank deposits

142,520

173,455

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

32,367

36,335

Prepaid expense and other receivables

25,564

22,097

Inventories

63,781

59,548

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

634,637

714,452

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

2,694

3,176

Deferred income tax asset

55,338

56,285

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,133

8,732

Property and equipment, net

2,233

2,322

Other investments

700

700

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

70,098

71,215

TOTAL ASSETS

704,735

785,667

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

15,052

13,782

Contract liabilities

15,861

16,755

Other liabilities

41,745

39,314

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

72,658

69,851

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

3,393

3,336

Other liabilities

3,668

3,356

Operating lease liabilities

5,588

5,311

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,649

12,003

TOTAL LIABILITIES

85,307

81,854




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

619,428

703,813

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

704,735

785,667

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,


2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income

18,201

23,696

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

174

165

Share-based compensation expenses

2,518

3,983

Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable

(94)

187

Loss (gains) on marketable securities, net

(2)

29

Finance income, net

(1,574)

(4,757)

Deferred income taxes, net

896

(37)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease in accounts receivable

4,544

9,308

Increase in other receivables

(3,532)

(2,669)

Increase in inventories

(4,233)

(6,507)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

1,270

(743)

Decrease in other liabilities

(3,287)

(7,803)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)

(837)

9,262

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,044

24,114

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits

-

(31,297)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

31,297

-

Purchase of fixed assets

(85)

(112)

Purchase of marketable securities

(20,877)

(121,564)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

3,003

13,465

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

62,147

92,118

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

75,485

(47,390)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of ordinary shares

(99,960)

-

Exercise of options

494

234

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(99,466)

234

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS

556

(439)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(9,381)

(23,481)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

155,329

144,411

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

145,948

120,930

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
March 31,

2025

2024

Revenues by Category:










Capital Equipment revenues - United
States

29,542

38 %

30,859

38 %

Capital Equipment revenues -
International

28,133

36 %

26,923

34 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues

57,675

74 %

57,782

72 %

Consumables and service revenues

20,199

26 %

22,502

28 %

Total Revenue

77,874

100 %

80,284

100 %








Three months ended
March 31,

2025

2024


%

%


United
States


International

Total

United
States

International

Total

Revenues by Technology:







Minimally Invasive

93

79

87

87

80

84

Hands-Free

3

2

3

8

3

5

Non-Invasive

4

19

10

5

17

11


100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF


INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2025

Three months ended March 31, 2024


GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP


REVENUES

77,874

-

77,874

80,284

-

80,284


COST OF REVENUES

16,963

(310)

16,653

16,365

(409)

15,956


GROSS PROFIT

60,911

310

61,221

63,919

409

64,328


OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

2,895

(222)

2,673

3,518

(428)

3,090


Sales and marketing

39,727

(1,763)

37,964

39,795

(2,883)

36,912


General and administrative

2,671

(223)

2,448

2,514

(263)

2,251


TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

45,293

(2,208)

43,085

45,827

(3,574)

42,253


OPERATIONS INCOME

15,618

2,518

18,136

18,092

3,983

22,075


Finance income, net

6,859

-

6,859

7,984

-

7,984


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

22,477

2,518

24,995

26,076

3,983

30,059


INCOME TAXES

4,276

(676)

3,600

2,380

-

2,380


NET INCOME

18,201

3,194

21,395

23,696

3,983

27,679










EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Basic

0.26


0.31

0.28


0.33


Diluted

0.26


0.31

0.28


0.32


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER
SHARE (in thousands)








Basic

68,760


68,760

84,523


84,523


Diluted

69,435


69,611

85,965


86,563


SOURCE InMode Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
