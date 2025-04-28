LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - The monthly ILO jobless rate in Slovenia continued to ease in March after remaining unchanged in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The ILO unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in February. The jobless rate is the lowest since the series started in 2010. In the same month last year, the rate was 3.4 percent.The number of unemployed was 33,000 in March versus 34,000 in the previous month. A year ago, there were 36,000 persons without jobs.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 7.0 percent from 7.3 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX