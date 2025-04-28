Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "Nu E") announces that it has secured a $USD 6.2 million debt financing and has executed a financing agreement with Global Green Asset Finance Ltd. ("GGAF") for project financing of up to $USD 6.2 million in non-revolving senior secured debt (the "Financing"). Proceeds from the Financing will be used for corporate acquisitions.

Mr. Devon Sandford, CEO of Nu E commented that "We are very thankful for the support and confidence in NU E that GGAF has demonstrated. The USD 6.2 million facility will allow us to aggressively pursue opportunities and acquisitions that are in our opinion both valuable and accretive to Nu E while limiting dilution."

The following is a summary of the material terms of the Agreement:

GGAF will provide a secured loan of up to USD 6.2 million;

1. 1 year term with no penalty for early repayment;

2. interest rate of 20% payable monthly in arrears; and

3. The Company shall be required to repay all or a portion of the debt, as applicable, upon the occurrence of certain future prepayment events.

The terms noted above are subject to change at the time of authorization.

The loan documentation is subject to final due diligence, satisfaction of customary loan conditions, and is progressing. Closing is expected to occur in May, 2025

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

