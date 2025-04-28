Ft. Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) announced today that it will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day tomorrow, April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The public is invited to attend virtually through this link: OptimumBank Shareholder Meeting Webcast Link

The Bank will showcase the most successful year in its history, including a Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) exceeding 23% for fiscal year 2024. The shareholder presentation will also include updated performance data through Q1 2025, highlighting continued operational momentum and strategic growth.

To preview the full shareholder presentation deck, visit: OptimumBank 2025 Shareholder Presentation Deck

Those interested in participating virtually may register through the link above or email Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com for more information.



About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers have found a trusted alternative to the high fees of larger financial institutions, with unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth over the past decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the years ahead. The Company is traded on the NYSE American under ticker "OPHC".

OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.