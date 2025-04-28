Silverfort Ltd: Silverfort Expands its Non-Human Identity (NHI) Security Offering to the Cloud for End-to-End Identity Security

Only Silverfort secures all human and non-human identities across all environments in a single platform -from workforce identities to workload identities, service accounts, access keys and tokens, whether on-prem, cloud-native or hybrid

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverfort , the leading identity security company, today introduced expanded protection of its non-human identity (NHI) security product to include cloud-based identities, covering NHIs in cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications. With this announcement, Silverfort successfully integrated capabilities inherited from the Rezonate acquisition in November 2024. Organizations can now turn to Silverfort to meet every identity security need from human to non-human across their hybrid environments-from cloud to on-prem.

NHIs are mission critical for business, but secured as an afterthought

NHIs-service accounts, API keys, tokens, service principals, IAM roles, certificates, secrets, and more-are the connective tissue in an organization's network. They are the backbone of a modern organization's processes, allowing applications to interact with one another, yet their security remains fragmented and misaligned with their critical role. Created to "set and forget," NHIs are difficult to track, and securing them is often split into minor features across different platforms, creating security gaps and blind spots.

56% percent of organizations unknowingly sync their service accounts to their SaaS directory, increasing the attack surface by creating a multitude of dormant accounts in cloud identity management platforms. Excessive privileges, stale credentials, and lack of clear ownership make them prime targets for attackers and create compliance gaps. It's estimated that NHIs outnumber human identities by at least 50 to one, and that gap is widening fast, fueled by the explosive growth of Generative AI and autonomous agents. Human identities often serve as the gateway to NHIs, which are a core component in an attacker's kill chain.

"Emerging NHI-focused vendors attempt to address the problem with bespoke, point solutions that tackle a small fraction of the issue. But attackers don't think in fragments. They exploit the entire attack surface, searching for any weakness that grants them access. Point solutions fail to provide full visibility into human and non-human identities across resources, leaving organizations with blind spots and unprotected gaps," said Roy Akerman, VP of Identity Security Strategy, Silverfort.

"To effectively manage NHIs, organizations need cross-platform, hybrid support, and a platform that can do more than secure NHIs. Yes, NHIs are a challenge, but they are only one element in the broader identity security challenge. That's why at Silverfort, we've integrated our NHI security offering into our broader platform, giving our customers visibility into and control over the entire attack surface-not just the NHI components."

Introducing the Only Identity Security Platform to Cover Both Humans and NHIs Across Both Cloud and On-Prem

For the last few years, Silverfort has been on a mission to solve the unmet need for a unified platform that could secure all identities across all environments. As part of this vision, the company acquired Rezonate in late 2024, an innovative cloud identity security company with offerings that span identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security posture management (ISPM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and NHI security. By expanding its ability to secure cloud-based NHIs, Silverfort became the first company to provide seamless, scalable security for all human and non-human identities, both on-prem and in the cloud, from a single platform.

With these capabilities, Silverfort has the power to map NHI effective privileges, activities, risk indicators and usage patterns. Using behavioral insights, Silverfort automatically generates policies that can halt lateral movement, blocking unauthorized access the moment an NHI deviates from its normal activity. Unlike traditional methods, Silverfort automatically determines the human ownership of each NHI, which makes it much easier to enforce accountability and streamline remediation. For faster deployments and easy ongoing maintenance, Silverfort integrates with existing identity infrastructure, from Active Directory to Entra ID, from AWS to Azure, from GitHub to Snowflake, providing cross-platform protection that spans hybrid environments, leaving no identity unprotected.

Key benefits include:

Unified coverage for human identities and NHIs, both on-prem and in the cloud: Integrate intelligence from cloud and on-prem into a unified interface to secure all human and non-human identities, eliminating silos and enabling streamlined security operations.

Integrate intelligence from cloud and on-prem into a unified interface to secure all human and non-human identities, eliminating silos and enabling streamlined security operations. Complete discovery and ownership mapping: Discover and classify non-human identities- from on-prem Active Directory service accounts, to NHIs in cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications. Conduct ownership mapping, view effective privileges, and eliminate redundant or excessive permissions.

Discover and classify non-human identities- from on-prem Active Directory service accounts, to NHIs in cloud identity providers, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS applications. Conduct ownership mapping, view effective privileges, and eliminate redundant or excessive permissions. Proactive NHI security posture management: Use cross-platform context to analyze activity, risk indicators, ownership, misconfigurations, and usage patterns. Enhance overall NHI security posture with actionable insights into dormant, exposed, unrotated and other at-risk NHIs and remediation recommendations.

Use cross-platform context to analyze activity, risk indicators, ownership, misconfigurations, and usage patterns. Enhance overall NHI security posture with actionable insights into dormant, exposed, unrotated and other at-risk NHIs and remediation recommendations. Prevention of lateral movement and real-time protection of Service Accounts: Real-time enforcement of 'Virtual Fencing' for all Active Directory service accounts, to block any use of the account outside of its intended purpose, making lateral movement impossible. Automate protection of large numbers of service accounts with Silverfort's Smart Policy, scaling and streamlining enforcement across large, complex environments.

The Silverfort Identity Security Platform

With identity security as Silverfort's sole focus and mission, the company pioneered a way to deliver end-to-end identity security-securing every dimension of identity via its patented technology, Runtime Access Protection (RAP) . RAP natively integrates into an enterprise's identity infrastructure to extend protection to previously "unprotectable" assets like non-human identities (NHIs), legacy systems, command line tools, IT/OT infrastructure and more. The result is identity security with end-to-end visibility and active protection-with minimal disruption to users or administrators.

More than 1,000 enterprises including UPS, Airbus, and Kayak trust Silverfort to protect their identities. This involves analyzing and verifying over 10 billion authentications daily and deploying 17x faster than traditional identity security solutions for a better time to value. In the last year, Silverfort raised $116M in Series D funding, introduced Privileged Access Security (PAS) , and launched its Identity-First Incident Response solution. Additionally, Fast Company named Silverfort a 2025 Most Innovative Company , listed in the security category alongside others who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible to create a more secure world.

About Silverfort

Fueled by a belief that identity professionals deserve better, we found a way to break down the silos of identity security-eliminating the gaps and blind spots left behind by a patchwork of point solutions. The Silverfort Identity Security Platform is the first to deliver end-to-end identity security, protecting every identity in the cloud, on-prem, humans, machines, and everything in between. Our patented technology-Runtime Access Protection (RAP)-natively integrates with the entire IAM infrastructure, giving businesses visibility into all identities, analyzing every access, and extending active protection to resources that could not be protected previously-including NHIs, legacy systems, command line tools, and IT/OT infrastructure. It is easy to deploy and use, and doesn't disrupt business operations, resulting in better security outcomes with less work. Silverfort is the identity security platform that both identity and security professionals deserve, earning the trust of more than 1,000 leading organizations, including several Fortune 50 companies. Learn more at silverfort.com .

