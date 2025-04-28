WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ), an owner, operator, and manager of commercial real estate properties, on Monday reported a net profit for the full-year 2024, due to increased revenue, improved investment income, and decreased operating expenses.For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded a net income of $2.684 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.63 million, or $2.29 per share, registered for 2023.Income before income tax provision stood at $1.925 million as against the prior year's loss of $8.382 million. Investment income was $3.811 million, compared with a loss of $2.644 million a year ago.Loss from operations narrowed to $1.832 million from a loss of $6.185 million in 2023. Total operating expenses moved down to $2.071 million from $6.185 million in the previous year. Revenue was $563,726, higher than $754 a year ago.PETZ was up by 4.72 percent at $1.110 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX