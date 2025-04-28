The U.S. Air Force has selected the American company's technology to replace its Man-Portable TACAN (Tactical Air Navigation System) systems used in advanced military operations, for navigation assistance even in GNSS and GPS denial of service environments

The design, engineering, manufacture and assembly process of these systems, vital for today's warfighter, will take place at the company's facilities in Overland Park, Kansas

Indra Air Traffic Inc., the U.S.-based company of the Indra Group, one of the leading global defense, aerospace, and advanced digital technology companies, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to renew its Man-Portable (MP) military air navigation systems, with a budget ceiling of 198,360,000 US dollars and performance period through 2032.

The contract with the U.S. Air Force includes the design, engineering, commissioning, technical maintenance, and potential future upgrades of the man-portable TACAN systems, a variant of Indra's TACAN solution, which provides accurate and reliable navigation information for military and civilian aircraft.

The portable TACAN is designed for operations in adverse environments and can be easily transported by two warfighters. This technology, vital for the rapid deployment of units and operations during complex missions, ensures effectiveness even in the absence of GNSS and/or GPS signals. The MP TACAN system provides navigation services at improvised airfields and restores services after natural disasters, unforeseen situations, and attacks.

The design, engineering, manufacture, and assembly processes of these systems, which are critical for today's warfighter, will take place at the center of excellence for air navigation aid systems of Indra Air Traffic Inc. in the U.S. This Overland Park, Kansas facility has received the "Made in Kansas" seal of approval from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

"We work daily to develop efficient solutions that ensure the highest safety in complex environments. We're honored by the fact that the U.S. Air Force relies on Indra's systems to secure its missions around the world", declared Bill Colligan, CEO at Indra Air Traffic Inc.

Javier Ruano, Director of ATM Development in USA at Indra, stated that "this contract, along with the one secured last year for the renewal of the Federal Aviation Administration's ground-to-air communications system, represents a major success for our U.S. company and encourages us to strengthen our commitment to the American market, where we offer innovative solutions tailored to its needs".

This new contract with the U.S. Air Force is an endorsement of Indra Air Traffic Inc. in the American market, where it is consolidating its position as one of the strongest companies in military and civil air traffic management with advanced solutions guaranteeing full reliability and compliance with the highest quality standards for customers such as the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force.

