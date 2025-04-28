Regulatory News:

The Combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders was held today at L'Olympia in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, with a quorum of 70.71% of shareholders present or represented.

The shareholders approved all 27 resolutions presented to the AGM on an ordinary and extraordinary (requiring a two-thirds majority) basis.

The Supervisory Board now has nine members, including five women and four men, out of which six are independent. This evolution results from the ratification by the AGM of the co-optation, on March 6, 2025, of Laure Delahousse and Philippe Labro as members of the Supervisory Board, replacing Cyrille Bolloré and Sébastien Bolloré. The two new members bring their expertise, particularly in regulatory and asset management matters for the first, and in media and content for the second. (See biographies in the appendix.

The AGM also renewed the term of office of Sandrine Le Bihan as a member of the Supervisory Board representing employee shareholders.

In addition, the AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of €0.04 per share with respect to fiscal year 2024. The ex-dividend date will be April 29, 2025, and payment will be made as from May 2, 2025.

Details of the votes and the video recording of the AGM are available on the Group's website: https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/

Biographies of Laure Delahousse and Philippe Labro

Laure Delahousse is CEO of the Association Française de la Gestion financière (AFG), which represents the French asset management industry.

After graduating from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) in 1988, Laure Delahousse joined Arthur Andersen before moving to Crédit Lyonnais. From 1997, she worked for several asset management companies, including Paribas Asset Management and later Société Générale Asset Management.

Subsequently, she joined the AFG. In 2006, she left for the United States, where she studied the American retirement savings system and published Les fonds de pension en questions (Lextenso éditions), which highlights common trends in pension reform worldwide, emphasizing the growing role entrusted to savings.

Her knowledge of the French financial market ecosystem gives her a clear view of the world of investors and the major challenges of financing the economy and its transitions. Laure Delahousse has a deep understanding of regulatory and financial issues, as well as their impact on the competitiveness of economic players.

Laure Delahousse also holds a Corporate Director's Certificate from IFA Sciences Po and a diploma in accounting and finance (DECF).

Laure Delahousse is a member of the Board of Directors of Efama, the CSR Observatory and Fondact.

Philippe Labro is a journalist, writer, filmmaker, former executive and a media specialist.

He studied at Washington and Lee University (Lexington, Virginia, USA) before returning to France and becoming a reporter for Europe 1 in 1957 after winning the Reporters' Cup. He later worked for the women's magazine Marie-France, then as a reporter for France-Soir.

In 1960, he published his first novel, Un Américain peu tranquille (Gallimard Folio reprint).

Columnist, presenter and manager for various newspapers, radio and TV programs since 1960 (France 2, Journal du dimanche, Paris-Match, RTL, Ediradio, Bolloré Média, France 3, C8, Le Point, Direct matin, France Inter), Philippe Labro is recognized as a major player in the French media.

He directed programs for RTL from 1985 to 2000 and worked with the Bolloré Group to create the Direct 8 television channel, in 2001, officially launched in 2005 and later became C8.

Philippe Labro is also a film director. He made his first feature film, Tout peut arriver, in 1969.

As a writer, Philippe Labro published numerous works. His most notable works include L'étudiant étranger (Gallimard Réédition Folio), which won him the Prix Interallié in 1986, and Un été dans l'Ouest (Gallimard Réédition Folio), which won the Prix Gutenberg des lecteurs in 1989.

He is also active in the music industry, and collaborated with Johnny Hallyday, writing lyrics for several of his songs. He also wrote lyrics for Jane Birkin at Serge Gainsbourg's request.

In 1988, Philippe Labro was named Doctor Honoris Causa of Washington and Lee University (Lexington, Virginia, USA), in 2007, Commandeur dans l'Ordre national du Mérite, and in 2025, Grand Officier de la Légion d'Honneur.

Philippe Labro is a member of the Board of Directors of the French American Foundation and a member of the Strategic Council of the France China Foundation, as well as President of the Grand Prix RTL-Lire.

