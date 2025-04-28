UBS's Equity Plan Services Plan Admin Pro offering will be powered by insightsoftware and provide clients with a comprehensive, flexible and scalable solution for global equity plan administration

UBS today announced plans to modernize and expand its Workplace Wealth Solutions business in the US, enhancing service and capabilities for corporate equity plan clients supported by insightsoftware, a leading provider of equity management solutions.

UBS's Equity Plan Services Plan Admin Pro is a cloud-based, flexible equity awards administration platform that enables corporate clients of all sizes to manage their equity awards. Combining the advanced technological capabilities of insightsoftware with UBS's deep understanding of corporate client and plan participant requirements will provide a robust and customizable solution to meet the growing demands and complexity of global equity plan issuers.

"Our Workplace Wealth Solutions business is an essential part of our growth strategy at UBS," said Mike Camacho, Head of Global Wealth Management US at UBS. "We are investing in our platform to help drive the success of our equity plan services clients and are laying the foundation for plan participants to benefit from all that UBS has to offer."

"Today's equity management solutions demand more than administrative control they require intelligent, intuitive technology that delivers transparency and ensures regulatory compliance. We are proud to work with UBS," said Monica Boydston, General Manager, EPM Controllership at insightsoftware. "We have made significant investments in Certent Equity Management from insightsoftware. UBS' decision to leverage this technology reflects our shared vision for the future where detailed reporting, flexibility, and scale are critical to delivering an exceptional experience for clients and employees. Together, we're delivering the capabilities and confidence organizations need to lead in a rapidly evolving equity compensation landscape."

UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions (WWS), a core business within UBS Wealth Management in the US, is a leading provider of wealth management and recordkeeping services for corporate equity plans and delivers both education and advice to all levels of employees. Together, the three businesses that make up WWS-UBS Equity Plan Services, UBS Retirement Plan Services and Financial Wellness-serve nearly 3 million plan participants and over $180 billion in assets.

UBS will continue to drive the roadmap strategy and service experience for its corporate equity plan clients, leveraging insightsoftware's technology and infrastructure. Exciting key features include access to AI-enabled data and visual analytics tools to support compliance and strategic decision-making, as well as private market capabilities.

UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250427406336/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

UBS Media Relations

Jonathan Humphreys

jonathan.humphreys@ubs.com; +1 201.352.6158

insightsoftware Media Relations

Daniel Tummeley

PR@insightsoftware.com