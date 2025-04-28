WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $8.25 million for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs to modernize the airport terminal and upgrade the heating and cooling system.Money from these grants will be used to continue the ongoing terminal rehabilitation project, which will upgrade the existing 46-year-old commercial terminal building and expand the building footprint by an additional 15,508 square feet. These improvements and the addition of a new gate will help increase peak hour capacity to nearly three times that of the existing terminal building, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.The grants are primarily funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Airport Terminal Program, or ATP.For a fourth year, the FAA has made $1 billion available to U.S. airports through the Airport Terminal Program. To date, nearly $4 billion in ATP funding has been made available to airports across the country to upgrade and modernize terminal infrastructure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX