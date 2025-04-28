WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command has announced that hundreds of Houthi fighters and many of its leaders, including senior Houthi missile and UAV officials, were killed in air strikes launched at more than 800 targets in Yemen since March 15.The strikes have destroyed multiple command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations of the militant outfit, according to a CENTCOM press release. These storage facilities housed advanced conventional weapons, including anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and uncrewed surface vessels, which were used in Houthi terrorist attacks on international shipping lanes.CENTCOM claimed that while the Houthis have continued to attack U.S. vessels, the U.S. military operations have degraded the pace and effectiveness of their attacks. Ballistic missile launches have dropped by 69 percent, while attacks from one way attack drones have decreased by 55 percent.U.S. strikes destroyed the ability of Ras Isa Port to accept fuel which will begin to impact Houthi ability to not only conduct operations, but also to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their terror activities, the Central Command said.The weeks-long operation has been led by two American war ships - the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.CENTCOM said it will continue to increase the pressure and further disintegrate Houthi capabilities as long as they continue to impede freedom of navigation.'The operations have been executed using detailed and comprehensive intelligence ensuring lethal effects against the Houthis while minimizing risk to civilians,' CENTCOM said.But the movement, designated by Washington as a terrorist organization, said at least 68 African migrants were killed in a US air strike on a detention centre in Houthi-controlled north-western Yemen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX