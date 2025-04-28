MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, beginning on May 8.The Kremlin said in a statement Monday that the ceasefire was announced to coincide with World War II Victory Day commemorations, and 'based on humanitarian considerations'.At the same time, the Kremlin warns that if Ukraine violates the ceasefire, the Russian forces will give 'an adequate and effective response'.'The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners,' the statement adds.Ukraine responded cautiously to the ceasefire announcement, saying, 'the ceasefire must be unconditional, because everything else is just Putin's tactical games.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX