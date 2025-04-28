AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group, a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that AMTD's latest movie, A Gilded Game ("Movie"), shines as the front-runner for the Labour Day holiday pre-sales box office in China. This highly anticipated Movie is set to premiere in theaters across mainland China on May 1, 2025, and will debut in Hong Kong on May 8, 2025.

Directed by Herman Yau, the Movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes renowned actors Andy Lau, Oho Ou, Ni Ni, and Crystal Huang. This movie reunites Andy Lau and Ni Ni for the second time since their collaboration in AMTD's hit movie "Shock Wave 2" five years ago, which achieved remarkable success with a box office of RMB1.314 billion, making it the highest-grossing New Year Movie in China in 2020. Moreover, the Movie marks the second financial-themed blockbuster presented by AMTD, following its award-winning movie "The Goldfinger" released in 2024.

The Movie has successfully topped the opening day pre-sale box office rankings among all films released during the Labour Day holiday in China, with total pre-sale box office exceeding RMB 4.5 million at the time of this announcement. This outstanding performance has garnered significant attention and support from both the industry experts and audiences. Up to now, the Movie has achieved 65,822 screenings on its opening day, capturing a substantial market share among the Labour Day holiday films and solidifying its leading position during this period.

The marketing campaign for the Movie has been highly effective, with widespread social media engagement. On Douyin, this Movie topic has reached over 1.7 billion views, ranking amongst top three on the trending chart.

AMTD is the production company of the Movie alongside with Universe Entertainment, Maoyan, and Yingming Culture, with Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serving as the producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

