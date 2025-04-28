BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - North Macedonia's industrial producer prices on the domestic market rose at a slower annual rate in March and were unchanged from the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The industrial producer price index on the domestic market rose 6.3 percent year-on-year following a 7.4 percent increase in February.Among the main components, prices for energy grew 17.5 percent and those in the production of consumer non-durable goods were higher by 4.4 percent. Prices in the intermediate goods industry except energy rose 4.5 percent.Producer prices decreased by 2.0 percent in the manufacture of capital goods and by 4.3 percent in the production of durable goods.Among the main sectors, prices were unchanged from a year ago in the mining and quarrying industry, while they rose 4.2 percent in manufacturing. Prices surged 19.1 percent in the utilities sector and were higher by 4.8 percent in the water supply and treatment industry.Domestic producer prices were unchanged from February when they rose 0.7 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX