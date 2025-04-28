SMX: SMX Ignites ASEAN Expansion with Back-to-Back Packaging Deals - Redefining Global Supply Chain Transparency

SMX Plc. (NASDAQ:SMX) just turbocharged its global expansion with not one but two transformative partnerships in the ASEAN region. In the span of a week, SMX announced inking high-impact agreements with Aegis Packaging and Skypac Packaging - Singapore-based leaders in coating technologies and flexible plastics, respectively. These deals are beyond milestones scored - they mark a powerful swing in commercial momentum that positions SMX as a dominant, even irreplaceable, force in the unyielding drive toward a transparent and accountable circular economy.

Call these two agreements what they truly are - launchpads - catalysts in a larger movement that's redefining how the world needs to think about plastics, supply chains, and sustainability at scale. To be clear, this isn't about incremental improvement. This is about fundamental reinvention ushered in by an uncompromising global shift toward traceable, accountable, and circular production.

And with SMX at the center of it all, the future can be more than just green - it will also be intelligent.

The Smart Packaging Revolution Has Drivers

Know that Skypac Packaging isn't a fringe player - it's a major ASEAN supplier of PP, OPP, HDPE, and LDPE plastic products, serving industries from food to pharma to industrials. Its design mantra - "Paper When Possible, Plastic When Useful" - perfectly echoes a rising wave of consumer and regulatory demand for smarter, more responsible material use.

By integrating SMX's invisible molecular marker system and blockchain-based tracking platform, Skypac just became a frontrunner in the race to make plastics not just recyclable, but fully accountable across their entire lifecycle. Every unit of plastic, down to the individual wrapper or container, now carries a digital passport, allowing every touchpoint from raw material to post-use recovery to be measured, verified, and monetized.

This is where the SMX Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) comes in - a groundbreaking innovation that converts circularity into currency. By assigning a tokenized value to verified plastic reuse and recycling, PCT transforms sustainability from a cost center into a revenue stream. It enables open-market trading of authenticated plastic credits, making recycled content a quantifiable asset, not just a checkbox on a cleanup punch list. In short, the PCT empowers supply chains to prove, price, and profit from their sustainability efforts - in real time, with blockchain-backed certainty.

Don't make a mistake by thinking otherwise- as new ESG regulations tighten across ASEAN and globally, the ability to deliver real-time, verifiable data on recycled content, reuse rates, and waste outcomes isn't just advantageous - it's mandatory. Thus, SMX provides Skypac with two essential ingredients necessary for success in today's world: a competitive edge and compliance. Moreover, it offers even more to those willing to participate - financial incentives through its PCT.

There's more to appreciate.

Turning Innovation into Infrastructure

Hot on the heels of the Skypac announcement, SMX unveiled another strategic partnership - this time with Aegis Packaging, the creators of the high-performance O2X coating. Already a breakthrough, this coating allows mono-material flexible plastics to retain top-tier oxygen and moisture barrier performance, replacing unrecyclable multi-layer laminates.

Now, with SMX's molecular traceability tech embedded directly into the packaging, O2X becomes more than just innovative - it becomes infrastructure. No audits, no guesswork. The packaging verifies its own journey-origin, use, and recovery - all of which are secured via blockchain and are impervious to human error.

This isn't just "smart" packaging. It's an entirely new category: intelligent, accountable materials.

ASEAN is The Launchpad for Global Circularity

Why Singapore and the ASEAN region? Because it's more than a manufacturing hub - it's a sustainability activist. With advanced waste management infrastructure and a preference for incineration over landfilling, Singapore and its neighbors are an ideal proving ground and action committee for circular economy technologies in real-world conditions.

Here's something else SMX's two most recent deals show - SMX is embedding itself, literally, into the ASEAN supply chain at a critical inflection point. This region - including manufacturing giants like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia - is where the world gets built. And it's where the future of sustainable production will be won or lost.

With SMX in the game, expect a win. And for SMX, more to follow. Not only from these deals, but from SMX anchoring itself as the digital backbone of sustainable manufacturing in one of the world's most vital industrial corridors. Remember, being in the right markets at the right time with the right technology indeed comes with benefits. For SMX, that market is more than ASEAN - it's the world.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example:successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

