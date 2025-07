CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (XAGE) is up over 93% at $5.11. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is up over 77% at $2.98. Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO) is up over 58% at $2.30. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is up over 32% at $4.40. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is up over 23% at $4.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is up over 14% at $86.68. MP Materials Corp. (MP) is up over 8% at $52.80. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is up over 8% at $44.48. The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) is up over 8% at $1.82. Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) is up over 6% at $5.50.



In the Red



Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) is down over 28% at $9.66. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is down over 27% at $1.75. LQR House Inc. (YHC) is down over 26% at $3.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is down over 24% at $3.40. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is down over 21% at $7.57. MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) is down over 20% at $5.38. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 14% at $3.99. OceanPal Inc. (OP) is down over 14% at $1.60. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (RYET) is down over 11% at $1.68. Profusa, Inc. Common Stock (PFSA) is down over 8% at $1.85.



