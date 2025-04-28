Tarkett Sports Launches AMPERE, Enhancing Design Services to Tackle Evolving Customer Needs

AMPERE's experienced architectural design team will support sports facility projects nationwide

Tarkett Sports, a world leader in sports construction and surfacing, has announced the launch of AMPERE, a new team specializing in architectural design services, master planning, renovations, and conceptual visualizations of sports facilities. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, a central location for U.S. sports design and architecture, AMPERE will bring its industry-leading talent to exciting projects across North America.

AMPERE Logo

Primary logo for new AMPERE team

These comprehensive design services uniquely position Tarkett Sports to help strategize and plan major renovations and growth opportunities across a wide range of projects (e.g., universities and colleges, high schools, parks and recreation, and private properties). As these projects can be extensive and require many years of resource allocation, AMPERE's launch highlights Tarkett Sports' commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and expectations.

AMPERE's team of dedicated professionals, boasting over 75 years of industry experience, will complement Tarkett Sports' existing civil and structural engineering design resources, expanding its vertical design and planning capabilities. AMPERE's areas of expertise include the following architectural design services:

Master Planning

Feasibility Studies

New Vertical Construction Design

Renovation Design Planning & Execution

3D Modeling & Design, Conceptual Renderings, and Visualizations to Support Presentations

AMPERE is led by Principal Director of Sports Design Matt Keys, who brings a wealth of industry insight and leadership to the role. In addition to their passion for their profession, one of AMPERE's key strengths is that its highly skilled team members have already enjoyed success collaborating on more than 75 projects, totaling over $2 billion. These include designing and executing projects across every state, for every type of sport and client, from the country's largest universities across NCAA Division I to over 50 from other divisions (i.e., NAIA, NCAA Division II and Division III).

"Ampere could not be more excited to join the Tarkett Sports team. Client-focused solutions of being Authentic, Memorable, and Passionate have always been at the forefront of who we are and what we do," said Matt Keys. "Combining with a network of leading sports professionals in construction and manufacturing is a game-changer for our clients. We are ready to change the traditional design process and AMP things up!"

This diverse project background will reinforce Tarkett Sport's position as a leading provider of essential services for elite sports venues. AMPERE's vertical design and planning proficiency will allow Tarkett Sports to serve broader client needs as the new team works alongside other Tarkett Sports designers specializing in sports surfacing solutions (i.e., artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete courts, hybrid grass, and gymnasium and fitness flooring).

"AMPERE will help our clients leverage the collective expertise and value propositions of our Tarkett Sports teams to provide a single source for client success from design to construction," said Eddy Schmitt, President & CEO, Tarkett Sports.

Tarkett Sports also recently announced the acquisition of several premier construction companies, expanding its design and construction capabilities and enhancing services across the country. With their collective expertise, the industry-leading companies will further Tarkett Sports' capacity to deliver an exhaustive design-build approach to sports construction projects, from conception to execution and maintenance. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com.

###

ABOUT TARKETT SPORTS

Tarkett Sports is a world leader in sports construction and surfacing, providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing solutions. It is the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete courts, hybrid grass, and gymnasium and fitness flooring. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletes' experiences and community well-being. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Iannick Di Sanza

Director of Marketing, Tarkett Sports

iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com

+1 (514) 885-8638

AMPERE CONTACT:

Matt Keys

Principal Director of Design, AMPERE

Matt.Keys@ampyourdesign.com

https://ampyourdesign.com/

+1 (913) 707-1298







SOURCE: Tarkett Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire