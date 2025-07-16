Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7CM | ISIN: FR0004188670 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T9
München
16.07.25 | 08:00
16,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARKETT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARKETT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,70012:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 08:48 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tarkett once again achieved the EcoVadis platinum medal, confirming its ranking in the top 1% of the most responsible companies

PARIS, FRANCE, July 16, 2025 - Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been awarded the prestigious platinum medal for the 2nd year in a row by EcoVadis, a leading platform for assessing CSR (Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility) performance.

This distinction places Tarkett in the top 1% of the 130,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis across 185 countries. With an overall score of 86/100, Tarkett confirms its maturity in sustainability and social responsibility. Tarkett is therefore the only multi-product company in the flooring and sports surfaces sector to achieve this level of rating at EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis assessment is based on four key pillars: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. With this platinum medal, Tarkett surpasses its previous score of 81/100 and strengthens its position as a pioneer in its sector. This progress is in line with the sustainability roadmap set for 2030, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023.

'Our new EcoVadis score recognizes the commitment of our teams and the maturity of our social, environmental, ethical and responsible purchasing practices. These two levers support our transition to a low-carbon, circular economy", says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability Officer.

In addition to the EcoVadis certification, Tarkett has also been recognized every year since 2023 in the European Climate Leaders ranking by the Financial Times and Statista. In February 2025, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave Tarkett an A rating for its climate action, placing the company in the top 2% out of 24,800 assessed companies.

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Ogilvy- emmeline.jacob@ogilvy.com - +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy- marceau.barbedette@ogilvy.com - +33 6 01 16 08 94

About Tarkett
With more than 140 years of history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.