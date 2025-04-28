Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of March 2025, the Company trucked 254 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$79,000 for the March 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.14% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au and 25.2 g/t Ag.

The Company only sent six trucks of pre-concentrated mineralized material to New Afton in March 2025 due to the imposition of spring road restrictions on unpaved off roads in southern British Columbia in early March. During road restrictions, the carrier is restricted to 70% of the total weight of the tractor trailer and truck box which effectively reduces the pay load to 50% of normal. In lieu of hauling mineralized material during road restrictions, the Company elected to continue sorting material at the mine and plans to resume trucking in late April to early May 2025 once road restrictions have been limited.

Copper grade for March 2025 was lower than planned due to operational issues with the sensors on the x-ray transmissive ore sorter. Operational issues with the sorter have been resolved and the sorter is working well. Effectively less copper reported to the high-grade stream in early March and rejects from the sorter had higher copper content than in previous months. All rejects from sorting have sufficiently high enough grade that they can be processed at the BRM once the mill has been re-permitted to operate.

Qualified person

CCMI's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Low P.Geo., who serves as a Consultant to the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry Mine copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska Mine copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

