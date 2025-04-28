KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 1Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- March 31st 2025, issued on April 28th 2025.
The report consists of three parts:
- KRUK Group FS Q1 2025_1part
- KRUK FS Q1 2025_2part
- KRUK's Q1 2025 additional information_3part
Financial highlights
|Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited
|Revenue
|802,199
|748,137
|191,694
|173,136
|Operating profit
|393,417
|418,003
|94,011
|96,735
|Profit before tax
|280,745
|325,484
|67,087
|75,324
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|251,625
|338,334
|60,128
|78,298
|Net cash from operating activities
|445,227
|231,580
|106,391
|53,593
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement
|228,806
|335,198
|54,675
|77,572
|Cash recoveries
|923,435
|854,321
|220,664
|197,709
|Net cash from investing activities
|(22,386)
|(711)
|(5,349)
|(165)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(408,688)
|(334,488)
|(97,660)
|(77,408)
|Net change in cash
|14,153
|(103,619)
|3,382
|(23,980)
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|12.35
|16.55
|2.95
|3.83
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,386
|19,319
|19,386
|19,319
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|12.98
|17.51
|3.10
|4.05
|As at
|31 Mar 2025 unaudited
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Mar 2025 unaudited
|31 Dec 2024
|Total assets
|11,652,331
|11,648,879
|2,785,041
|2,726,159
|Non-current liabilities
|6,319,326
|6,504,482
|1,510,391
|1,522,228
|Current liabilities
|554,577
|615,740
|132,550
|144,100
|Equity
|4,778,428
|4,528,657
|1,142,099
|1,059,831
|Share capital
|19,396
|19,382
|4,636
|4,536
|Book value per ordinary share
|246.36
|233.65
|58.88
|54.68
The interim report for the first quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 17:18 CEST.