Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
28.04.25
09:04 Uhr
89,38 Euro
+0,70
+0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,6296,4018:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2025 17:18 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 1Q 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- March 31st 2025, issued on April 28th 2025.

The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS Q1 2025_1part
  2. KRUK FS Q1 2025_2part
  3. KRUK's Q1 2025 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited
Revenue802,199748,137191,694173,136
Operating profit393,417418,00394,01196,735
Profit before tax280,745325,48467,08775,324
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent251,625338,33460,12878,298
Net cash from operating activities445,227231,580106,39153,593
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement228,806335,19854,67577,572
Cash recoveries923,435854,321220,664197,709
Net cash from investing activities(22,386)(711)(5,349)(165)
Net cash from financing activities(408,688)(334,488)(97,660)(77,408)
Net change in cash14,153(103,619)3,382(23,980)
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)12.3516.552.953.83
Average number of shares ('000)19,38619,31919,38619,319
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)12.9817.513.104.05
As at31 Mar 2025 unaudited31 Dec 202431 Mar 2025 unaudited31 Dec 2024
Total assets11,652,33111,648,8792,785,0412,726,159
Non-current liabilities6,319,3266,504,4821,510,3911,522,228
Current liabilities554,577615,740132,550144,100
Equity4,778,4284,528,6571,142,0991,059,831
Share capital19,39619,3824,6364,536
Book value per ordinary share246.36233.6558.8854.68


The interim report for the first quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 17:18 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.