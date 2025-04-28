KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 1Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- March 31st 2025, issued on April 28th 2025.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS Q1 2025_1part KRUK FS Q1 2025_2part KRUK's Q1 2025 additional information_3part

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2025 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Mar 2024 unaudited Revenue 802,199 748,137 191,694 173,136 Operating profit 393,417 418,003 94,011 96,735 Profit before tax 280,745 325,484 67,087 75,324 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 251,625 338,334 60,128 78,298 Net cash from operating activities 445,227 231,580 106,391 53,593 Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 228,806 335,198 54,675 77,572 Cash recoveries 923,435 854,321 220,664 197,709 Net cash from investing activities (22,386) (711) (5,349) (165) Net cash from financing activities (408,688) (334,488) (97,660) (77,408) Net change in cash 14,153 (103,619) 3,382 (23,980) Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 12.35 16.55 2.95 3.83 Average number of shares ('000) 19,386 19,319 19,386 19,319 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 12.98 17.51 3.10 4.05 As at 31 Mar 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 31 Mar 2025 unaudited 31 Dec 2024 Total assets 11,652,331 11,648,879 2,785,041 2,726,159 Non-current liabilities 6,319,326 6,504,482 1,510,391 1,522,228 Current liabilities 554,577 615,740 132,550 144,100 Equity 4,778,428 4,528,657 1,142,099 1,059,831 Share capital 19,396 19,382 4,636 4,536 Book value per ordinary share 246.36 233.65 58.88 54.68



The interim report for the first quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 17:18 CEST.