Enento Group Oyj: CEO Jeanette Jäger to leave Enento Group

Enento Group Plc | Inside Information | April 28, 2025 at 17:30:00 EEST

Enento Group's CEO Jeanette Jäger has decided to leave the Company. She will leave her duties in Enento Group on 31st of May 2025.



"I would like to thank Jeanette warmly for all the achievements during the past three years. Under Jeanette's leadership, despite challenging market conditions Enento has maintained solid profitability and cash flow, as well she has led the launch and commercialization of new innovative services. I wish Jeanette all the best in the next steps of her career," says Veli-Matti Mattila, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Enento Group.



"After a rewarding tenure at Enento Group, I have decided to pursue new opportunities. It has been a privilege to lead this exceptional team and contribute to the Company's development into a Nordic's leading credit and business information company. I would like to express my heartful thank you for our employees, customers, partners, investors and Board of Directors for the past years. It has been an honour to lead Enento Group, and I am proud of the many great results we have been able to achieve in the difficult market environment. Enento Group is well-positioned for continued success and to drive profitable growth in line with the strategy," says Jeanette Jäger.



Enento Group's CFO Elina Stråhlman will be appointed as the interim CEO as of 1st of June 2025. The Board will initiate a search for a new CEO.

