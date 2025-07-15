Enento Group Oyj: Insider information: Enento updates its long-term financial targets

Enento Group Plc | Inside Information | July 15, 2025 at 11:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc ("Enento" and the "Company") has decided on a revision of its financial targets that were set in 2023 for the strategy period 2023-26. Enento remains fully committed to its strategy and delivering sustainable, profitable growth and maximizing shareholder value. Our updated long-term financial targets are as follows:

An annual average net sales growth of 5-10%

Adjusted EBITDA margin around 40%

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 3x

Share of new services from net sales around 10%

The financial target metrics remain the same, but the target period has been removed. Thus, the updated financial targets for net sales growth, share of new services and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not specify a particular year for the achievement. While we are confident in reaching these targets, it will take more time due to the current challenging operating environment.

We aim to continue having an attractive capital allocation for our shareholders and our dividend policy remains intact. Enento aims to distribute at least 70 per cent of the Company's net profit as dividends, whilst taking into consideration the business development and investment needs of the Group. The dividend is not, however, presented as part of Enento's long-term financial targets, and it is disclosed in Enento's dividend policy separately.



Our current strategy remains valid, and we are committed to executing our strategy and delivering profitable growth, strong free cash flow and shareholder value. We continue to see many growth opportunities in services close to our core business such as compliance and fraud prevention and capturing higher market penetration with our competitive and broad offering.



Interim report and Q2 2025 result webcast

Enento will today publish its second quarter interim report as a separate stock exchange release. The Company will present its results and the updated long-term financial targets in the second quarter earnings webcast that will take place today in Helsinki at 14:30 EET. The webcast can be followed via the following link: https://enento.events.inderes.com/q2-2025. Questions can be asked through the webcast chat function.

For further information:

Elina Stråhlman

Interim CEO

Tel. +358 10?270 7578

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 380 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2024 was 150,4 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.