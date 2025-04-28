Catena AB: Interim report January - March 2025: Stable progress in a cautious market

The results reflect Catena's capacity and strong position in a market that remained cautious during the quarter.

Rental income rose by 31 percent to SEK 644 million (493).

Net operating surplus increased by 36 percent to SEK 536 million (394).

Profit from property management rose by 40 percent to SEK 398 million (285).

Earnings per share from property management was SEK 6.60 (5.58).

EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 6.23 (5.31).

The change in the value of properties amounted to SEK 101 million (-199).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 426 million (120), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 7.06 (2.35).

EPRA NRV Long-term net asset value per share rose to SEK 429.48 (398.75).

A total of 53 percent of lettable area, corresponding to 1,581,000 m², is environmentally certified.

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:

"Catena's earnings per share from property management rose by 18 percent on the previous year, clearly reflecting the benefits of profitable investments made in the preceding year. A low loan-to-value ratio combined with strong cash flow creates a solid foundation, which enables us to act when the time is right."

"Our highly engaged property management organisation is available to our customers on a day-to-day basis and pro-actively identifies new needs and opportunities. Our market presence is also key when it comes to creating new projects and business."

