Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
28.04.25
08:17 Uhr
0,137 Euro
-0,001
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1460,15819:51
0,1500,15219:51
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 18:30 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Capita plc

28 April 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

28 April 2025

Capita plc

("Capita" or the "Group" or the "Company")

ISIN: GB00B23KOM20

LSE share code: CPI

Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

Capita today announces that, following approval of the Share Consolidation Resolution at today's Annual General Meeting, applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and, the London Stock Exchange for the Share Consolidation to be reflected on the Official List. It is expected that 113,959,758 New Ordinary Shares of 31 pence each will be admitted to trading and dealings will commence on the London Stock Exchange at or around 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday 29 April 2025.

The ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BPCT7534. The SEDOL for the New Ordinary Shares will be BPCT753.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares it is expected that the Company's issued share capital as at 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 29 April 2025 will consist of 113,959,758 ordinary shares of 31 pence each. No shares will be held in treasury. Therefore, it is expected that the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 April 2025 will be 113,959,758. In accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, a further announcement will be made by the Company following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular to shareholders published on 24 March 2025, which is available at www.capita.com/investors/investor-news-and-events.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

SHARE CONSOLIDATION EVENT

TIME AND/OR DATE

Last day to trade in Existing Ordinary Shares and Record Date for the Share Consolidation

28 April 2025

Expected date of Admission and first day of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on the LSE

8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2025

CREST accounts credited with New Ordinary Shares (uncertificated Shareholders only)

29 April 2025

Expected date of dispatch of share certificates in respect of any New Ordinary Shares held in certificated form

By 14 May 2025

Notes:

(1) All references to time in this document are to UK time.

(2) If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Claire Denton

Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary

Email: Secretariat1@capita.com

Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.