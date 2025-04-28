Capita Plc - Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

("Capita" or the "Group" or the "Company")

ISIN: GB00B23KOM20

LSE share code: CPI

Share Consolidation and Total Voting Rights

Capita today announces that, following approval of the Share Consolidation Resolution at today's Annual General Meeting, applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and, the London Stock Exchange for the Share Consolidation to be reflected on the Official List. It is expected that 113,959,758 New Ordinary Shares of 31 pence each will be admitted to trading and dealings will commence on the London Stock Exchange at or around 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday 29 April 2025.

The ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BPCT7534. The SEDOL for the New Ordinary Shares will be BPCT753.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares it is expected that the Company's issued share capital as at 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 29 April 2025 will consist of 113,959,758 ordinary shares of 31 pence each. No shares will be held in treasury. Therefore, it is expected that the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 April 2025 will be 113,959,758. In accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, a further announcement will be made by the Company following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular to shareholders published on 24 March 2025, which is available at www.capita.com/investors/investor-news-and-events .

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

SHARE CONSOLIDATION EVENT TIME AND/OR DATE Last day to trade in Existing Ordinary Shares and Record Date for the Share Consolidation 28 April 2025 Expected date of Admission and first day of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on the LSE 8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2025 CREST accounts credited with New Ordinary Shares (uncertificated Shareholders only) 29 April 2025 Expected date of dispatch of share certificates in respect of any New Ordinary Shares held in certificated form By 14 May 2025

Notes:

(1) All references to time in this document are to UK time.

(2) If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.