28.04.2025 16:54 Uhr
Capita Plc - Announcement of Annual General Meeting Results

Capita Plc - Announcement of Annual General Meeting Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

28 April 2025

Capita plc ('Capita' or 'the Company')

Announcement of Annual General Meeting Results

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held at 10.30 a.m. on 28 April 2025 at The Storey Club, 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington, London W2 6BD (the 'AGM'), all the resolutions set out in the Circular and Notice of General Meeting published by the Company on 24 March 2025 (the 'Circular'), were duly passed without amendment on a poll by the requisite majority of shareholders of the Company. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular, which is available at www.capita.com/investors/investor-news-and-events. The Board would like to thank all shareholders who participated in the AGM.

The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Circular.

RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR*

%**

VOTES

AGAINST

%**

VOTES

TOTAL

% OF

ISC VOTED**

VOTES

WITHHELD***

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

1

To approve the Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024.

941,341,868

99.91

890,630

0.09

942,232,498

55.12

3,473,391

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

936,899,904

99.36

6,044,626

0.64

942,944,530

55.16

2,761,359

3

To re-elect David Lowden as a Director.

915,198,010

97.10

27,335,240

2.90

942,533,250

55.14

3,172,639

4

To re-elect Adolfo Hernandez as a Director.

926,042,877

98.22

16,737,657

1.78

942,780,534

55.15

2,925,355

5

To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.

929,026,238

98.57

13,449,965

1.43

942,476,203

55.14

3,229,686

6

To re-elect Nneka Abulokwe as a Director.

931,047,892

98.78

11,519,471

1.22

942,567,363

55.14

3,138,526

7

To re-elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.

929,407,892

98.61

13,119,264

1.39

942,527,156

55.14

3,178,733

8

To re-elect Brian McArthur-Muscroft as a Director.

930,707,808

98.77

11,609,911

1.23

942,317,719

55.13

3,388,170

9

To elect Pablo Andres as a Director.

940,686,429

99.81

1,745,891

0.19

942,432,320

55.13

3,273,569

10

To elect Jack Clarke as a Director.

939,716,306

99.72

2,625,331

0.28

942,341,637

55.13

3,364,252

11

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.

920,317,552

97.62

22,463,836

2.38

942,781,388

55.15

2,924,501

12

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

922,134,028

97.81

20,631,698

2.19

942,765,726

55.15

2,940,163

13

To approve the Share Consolidation.

934,368,805

99.05

8,983,670

0.95

943,352,475

55.19

2,353,414

14

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

936,205,776

99.38

5,816,628

0.62

942,022,404

55.11

3,683,485

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

15

To authorise the Company to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.

928,501,388

98.59

13,278,541

1.41

941,779,929

55.09

3,925,960

16

To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

935,984,068

99.30

6,602,864

0.70

942,586,932

55.14

3,118,957

17

To authorise market purchase of shares.

941,289,241

99.78

2,033,495

0.22

943,322,736

55.18

2,383,153

18

To approve the Share Premium Reduction.

941,035,527

99.78

2,074,543

0.22

943,110,070

55.17

2,595,819

Other information

† Special resolution (75% majority required).

* Votes in favour include votes where the Chair of the Annual General Meeting was given discretion regarding how to vote.

** Percentages are expressed as a proportion of total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld).

*** A 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' the Resolution.

(1) The issued share capital of the Company as at 6.00 pm (UK time) on Thursday 24 April 2025 (the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the General Meeting were entered on the Register) was 1,709,396,383 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company was therefore 1,709,396,383.

(2) Resolution 13 (Share Consolidation) and Resolution 18 (Share Premium Reduction) passed at the Annual General Meeting enable the Directors to proceed with the Share Consolidation and Share Premium Reduction, as set out in the Circular.

(3) The date of admission and first day of dealings in New Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange , and listing and commencement of trading in New Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange are expected to be Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

(4) The Share Premium Reduction remains subject to Court approval.

(5) Shareholders should note that if the Court declines to approve the Share Premium Reduction, the Share Premium Reduction will not take place. The Board also reserves the right to discontinue (in whole or in part) the petition to the Court in relation to the Share Premium Reduction.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of this document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Capita plc will issue a trading update on 17 June 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Claire Denton

Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary

Email: Secretariat1@capita.com

Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


