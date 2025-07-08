Capita Plc - Block Listing Application

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

8 July 2025

Capita plc

("Capita" or "the Company")

APPLICATION FOR BLOCK LISTING

Capita today announces that an application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a Block Listing of 750,000 ordinary shares of 31 pence each (the "Shares") to trading on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA.

The Shares will be issued from time to time as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 11 July 2025. When issued, the Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 3.5.5R of the Listing Rules.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Tel: 020 7654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.