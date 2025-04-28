The Platform Group's (TPG's) FY24 results and increased guidance for FY25 and FY26 demonstrate the strengths of the model, with more platforms in more industries serving more suppliers and customers. These combined to provide strong revenue growth, more weighted towards M&A than management's medium-term target for an equal contribution from organic growth and M&A. Management has high optimism for the year ahead given a still-favourable market for M&A and the launch of new solutions.

