WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by Italian scientists found that poultry consumption may carry health risks, challenging the common belief that white meat is always a safer choice.The research, published in the journal Nutrients, tracked the diets of nearly 5,000 people over two decades, from 2006 to 2024.The study focused on participants' meat consumption habits and tracked their health outcomes, while adjusting for factors like smoking status and body weight. Among the 1,028 participants who died during the study period, poultry made up about 41 percent of their weekly meat intake.Researchers found that individuals who consumed more than 300 grams of poultry per week had a 27 percent higher risk of death compared to those who ate less than 100 grams per week. Alarmingly, those with higher poultry consumption were twice as likely to die from gastrointestinal cancers than those who ate less poultry.The study, conducted by researchers at Italy's National Institute of Gastroenterology, could not definitively explain the elevated risks but proposed several theories. The effect appeared more pronounced in men, who were found to be 2.6 times more likely to die from digestive cancers if they consumed more than 300 grams of poultry per week compared to those who ate less.The findings also highlighted a link between higher poultry intake and an increased risk of 11 types of gastrointestinal cancers, including cancers of the stomach, bowel, bile duct, anus, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, rectum, small intestine, and abdominal soft tissue.Researchers theorized that sex hormones, particularly the protective effects of estrogen in women, might influence how the body metabolizes nutrients and develops diseases. They also suggested that certain cooking methods such as overcooking or burning poultry could produce mutagens, substances that cause genetic mutations, potentially increasing cancer risk.Additionally, the team raised concerns about the industrialized production of poultry. Pesticides used on chicken feed, along with medications and hormones administered to chickens, may leave toxic residues in the meat, exposing consumers to potential carcinogens.The researchers also noted several limitations to their study. The dietary questionnaires did not capture details about different poultry cuts, cooking methods, or levels of processing.They suggested that swapping poultry for plant-based proteins and seafood, and avoiding overcooking meat, could be effective strategies to lower the health risks associated with poultry consumption.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX