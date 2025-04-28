CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as investors focused on upcoming earnings announcements and some crucial U.S. economic data.The all-important U.S. jobs report, Q1 GDP data and the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, core PCE, are due to be released this week.April U.S. jobs figures, due on Friday, may show a sharp slowdown in hiring.Traders are also keeping a close eye on developments on the trade front, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent telling ABC News' 'This Week' on Sunday he believes an agreement in principle can reached on '17 or 18 important trade deals' the administration is currently negotiating.'A trade deal can take months, but an agreement in principle and the good behavior and staying within the parameter of the deal by our trading partners can keep the tariffs there from ratcheting back to the maximum level,' Bessent said.Meanwhile, in a separate interview with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' this morning, Bessent said he believes it's up to China to de-escalate, 'because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them.' MondayThe greenback fell to 5-day lows of 0.8199 against the franc, 1.1422 against the euro and 142.12 against the yen. The currency may challenge support around 0.80 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro and 140.00 against the yen.The greenback dropped to a 7-month low of 1.3424 against the pound. If the currency falls further, it is likely to test support around the 1.36 region.The greenback declined to 5-day lows of 1.3824 against the loonie and 0.6429 against the aussie, from an early high of 1.3891 and a 4-day high of 0.6367, respectively. The currency is seen finding support around 1.36 against the loonie and 0.66 against the aussie.The greenback edged down to 0.5982 against the kiwi, from an early 10-day high of 0.5928. The currency is poised to challenge support around the 0.62 level.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX