Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) ("PlasCred" or the "Company"), a transformative leader in the advanced plastic waste recycling sector, is pleased to announce is pleased to announce the first closing of its previously announced strategic non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") scheduled for May 1, 2025. Further to its April 21, 2025 press release, the Company advises that it has amended the size of the Offering, increasing it from up to $500,000 to up to $1,000,000 to meet strong investor interest. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the construction of the Company's Neos facility, support detailed engineering and R&D initiatives to optimize process efficiency, fund deposits on long-lead equipment, expand marketing initiatives, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Non-Brokered Private Placement



The amended Offering will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. At the first closing on May 1, 2025, the Company will issue 9,050,000 Units for gross proceeds of $452,500. Additional closings under the Offering may occur.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month-plus-one-day hold period. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE. The Company reserves the right to increase or decrease the size of the Private Placement. The Common Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company . These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, advanced operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, supporting its leadership in the circular plastics economy.

For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future activities, results, or developments anticipated by PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. and are based on reasonable assumptions but involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "expects," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to economic conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. PlasCred disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250000

SOURCE: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.