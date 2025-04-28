WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $273.58 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $247.64 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $430.41 million or $1.57 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.242 billion from $1.009 billion last year.Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $273.58 Mln. vs. $247.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.242 Bln vs. $1.009 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.73 to $6.83 Full year revenue guidance: $5.15-$5.23 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX