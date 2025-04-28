Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is excited to announce the appointment of Liam Gallacher to its Board of Directors. As an existing shareholder of ReGen III, Mr. Gallacher brings diverse and extensive expertise in business development, finance, capital raising, and governance within the oil, energy, and sustainability sectors, aligning closely with ReGen III's strategic priorities.

Professional Background of Liam Gallacher

Mr. Gallacher's professional background includes progressive roles in capital markets, most recently as Vice President of Business Development at Cannonball Capital Inc., a single-family office ("SFO"), where he is responsible for global portfolio construction, due diligence, asset allocation, and direct investments. Previously, in his capacity as a Board member, Mr. Gallacher contributed to fundraising and strategic initiatives at Revalesio Corporation and played a key role in the private equity buyout of Green Energy Services. Mr. Gallacher has investment banking experience at Morgan Stanley and Raymond James, where he supported equity financings and M&A transactions.

Mr. Gallacher brings dynamic energy and a passion for circular innovation to the Board. His vast financial network, M&A experience, and strategic planning expertise will be accretive to ReGen III's mission, as the Company continues to lead in the innovation and development of sustainable base oils and lubricants.

Mr. Gallacher holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, and actively volunteers with the Calgary Hospice Foundation. Previously, he was President & CEO of the Lace'em Up Foundation for Kids.

CEO & President Commentary

"With our sights set on delivering results in 2025, we are thrilled to welcome Liam to our Board of Directors. Liam's enthusiasm and extensive experience in business development, capital markets, and governance will be invaluable as we continue to expand our outreach to financial markets while pursuing commercial and strategic opportunities," stated Tony Weatherill, CEO & President of ReGen III.

Options Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,475,000 stock options to certain directors and officers, exercisable at $0.30 per option and valid for a period of five years.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oils market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable re-refined Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

