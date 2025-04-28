Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Monday May 5, 2025. A conference call and webcast will be held on Tuesday May 6, 2025 to discuss the results:

Date: Tuesday May 6, 2025



Time: 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST)



Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at:

https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations



Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:

1-647-846-2449 (International)

1-833-821-2925 (North America Toll-Free)



Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MHer58bF

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

