Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Jayden Resources Inc., (TSXV: JDN) (OTCQB: JDNRF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed David Eaton (currently Chairman & CEO of Jayden) as interim CFO while the Company pursues an eligible candidate for the position.

Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden is currently earning a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential. Jayden also holds a 100% interest in the highly prospective Wheatcroft Project located within the Kisseynew Domain in northwestern Manitoba. The Company is currently in negotiations with First Nations surrounding the Wheatcroft Project and hopes to complete the first round of drilling on the property during 2025.

