Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company") announces that on April 25th, 2025, the Company entered into a forbearance agreement (the "Forbearance Agreement") with Toronto Dominion Bank (the "Lender"), in connection with the repayment of a loan advanced by the Lender, which currently has a principal amount outstanding of approximately $26 Million in term debt and drawn on an operating line of credit (the "Loan"), pursuant to the terms of a secured credit agreement dated May 15, 2023, as amended (the "Credit Agreement"), among the Company, its subsidiary A&L Canada Laboratories, and the Lender. Subject to the terms of the Forbearance Agreement, the Lender has agreed to forbear from exercising its rights and remedies under the Credit Agreement in respect of or arising out of certain defaults under the Credit Agreement, until the earlier of (i) September 30, 2025, or (ii) the occurrence or existence of any Forbearance Termination Event (as defined in the Forbearance Agreement).

The Forbearance Agreement provides for the continuation of the Company's strategic review process, which involves a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to satisfy its short-term liquidity needs.

The Company will provide an update when further disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use.

