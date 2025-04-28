WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), Monday introduced its Security Monitoring and Response service.Designed for operational technology - OT environments, this service delivers continuous, real-time threat monitoring and seamless integration with existing architectures to help industrial organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience.As cybersecurity incidents and talent shortages grow, securing OT systems is becoming increasingly complex. According to Rockwell's State of Smart Manufacturing report, cybersecurity threats and workforce shortages rank among the top five external challenges for critical manufacturing.Nick Creath, cybersecurity services lead product manager at Rockwell Automation, emphasized that manufacturers face growing cyber risks but often lack necessary resources. He noted that the Security Monitoring and Response service provides vital visibility, intelligence, and rapid action, helping companies address threats through 24/7 monitoring, expert detection, and guided incident response. Rockwell aims to act as an extension of its customers' teams, bridging skill gaps and enhancing their security defenses.Powered by the Rockwell OT Security Operations Center - SOC, the service provides continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection through 24/7 surveillance and analytics-driven prioritization of alerts. It also offers rapid response and remediation with expert-led, step-by-step support to manage and minimize the impact of security incidents. Additionally, the service delivers comprehensive reporting with monthly executive summaries, quarterly business reviews, and modular, scalable solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs.By enabling early threat detection and mitigation, Security Monitoring and Response helps manufacturers reduce downtime, minimize financial risks, and improve operational efficiency. The service also empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions while Rockwell's dedicated cybersecurity team bridges workforce shortages.Rockwell will showcase its Security Monitoring and Response service at RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1 at Booth N-4628. The service is now available to Rockwell and its security partner customers.ROK is currently trading at $245.88 or 1.01% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX